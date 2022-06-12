REEDS Pakistan distributed relief items among 300 fire victims’ families of village Faiz Muhammad Chandio

DADU: The Rural Education & Economic Development Society (REEDS)-Pakistan, with the coordination of the office of the Deputy Commissioner Dadu and the financial support of the TEAR fund, distributed one month food items, water coolers, kitchen set, tea set and dining set along with fodder and concentrate for livestock among more than 300 fire victim families village Faiz Muhammad Chandio in Taluka Mehar, District Dadu.

On this occasion Qazi Wajid Mahesar, CEO FURD organization, Abdul Hameed Samejo, District Program Officer TRDP, Ms. Humera Shaikh, Human Resource specialist TRDP, Azra Memon, CEO-Nari Development Organization, Khadim Babar, from Helping Hand International, Mukhtiarkar Mehar, Sarmad Brohi notable writer of the area and others distributed support packages among 300 fire vicitms families.

Abdullah Owais, the representative of REEDs, shared with the media Reporters that all the package is designed to fulfill the needs of 06-09, including pregnant and lactating mothers and especially children below the 06 years of age. Moreover, the package consists of fodder for livestock to protect them from malnutrition.

