SU reduces petrol limit of academic, administrative officers

HYDERABAD: Amid rising inflation, the Sindh University authorities have adopted further austerity measures in a bid to run the varsity smoothly by reducing the petroleum limit of all the entitled academic and administrative officers for the second time during the current financial year 2022-23.

The meeting was held at the Vice Chancellor’s Office in which Pro-Vice-Chancellor (PVC) Sindh University Thatta Campus Dr. Rafiq Ahmed Memon, PVC Sindh University Dadu Campus Dr. Ghulam Sarwar Gachal, Focal Person Mirpurkhas Campus Dr. Imamuddin Khoso, Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khambati, Dean Faculty of Natural Sciences Dr. Wazir Ali Baloch, Dean Faculty of Commerce and Business Administration Dr. Javeed Ahmed Chandio, Dean Faculty of Arts Dr. Syed Javed Iqbal, Dean Faculty of Pharmacy Dr. Khalida Faryal Almani, Dean Faculty of Islamic Studies Dr. Hafiz Munir Ahmed Khan, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Dr. Hammadullah Kakepoto, Registrar Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto and Representative of Faculty of Law Prof. Ali Raza Leghari participated.

The house decided to park the official vans allotted to various institutes in the vehicle pool and to keep the vehicle log book updated.

In the meeting, the Vice-Chancellor said that during the beginning of the current financial year, the POL limit for the vehicles of the entitled officers was reduced by taking austerity measures, but after the government’s recent decision, the petroleum limit has again been reduced.

“The petroleum limit has been reduced twice in the prevailing financial year in order to diminish the financial burden of the varsity and avoid gerrymandering results”, Dr Kalhoro said.

On the other hand, PVCs, Focal Persons, and Deans expressed happiness over the austerity measures taken to protect the university from possible monetary crisis and appreciated the reforms being introduced by the Vice-Chancellor to help the varsity stand on its feet.

Expressing grief over the demise of SU’s law student Ashfaq Ahmed Shar, the house extended condolences to the bereaved family. Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro on the occasion said, “the students are like their children, consequently, we as teachers are as saddened by the death of the law student Ashfaq Ahmed Shar as his parents are”.

He said that in this hour of grief, the teachers of the Institute of Law and the university administration were with the heirs adding that the separation of a young child was an irreparable loss for the parents while the passing of Ashfaq Ahmed Shar had caused loss to both teachers and parents.

In-charge Director of the Institute of Law Ali Raza Leghari said that Ashfaq Ahmed Shar was considered as one of the deserving and intelligent students who was active in the classes and his examination results were all excellent.

On the occasion, the Dean Faculty of Islamic Studies Prof. Dr. Hafiz Munir Ahmed offered prayers for the high ranks of the deceased and patience for his family.

