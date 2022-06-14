DC Dadu visits govt offices, projects in KN Shah and Mehar talukas

DADU: DC Dadu visited various government offices and projects in Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mehar talukas to provide facilities to the people and reviewed the facilities.

Deputy Commissioner Dadu Sayed Murtaza Ali Shah inaugurated Cadet College Kakar, Water Supply and Disposal scheme in Khairpur Nathan Shah, GYM Khana, Judicial Lockup and New Water Supply RO Plant Scheme, Mehar Community Center, Public Library, Assistant Commissioner’s Office and other offices. Reviewed the works

On this occasion, DC Dadu issued strict instructions to the Engineer of Public Health Engineering Department and said that within two days, water supply to every neighborhood of Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mehar Taluka should be ensured and drainage schemes should also be activated.

DC Dadu also visited the judicial lock-up of Khairpur Nathan Shah and met the prisoners and inquired about the problems faced by them.

DC Dadu directed the revenue officers of the tehsils to stay in touch with the people and resolve their revenue issues without wasting any time so that no one gets a chance to complain.

