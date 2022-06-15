Beaconhouse School shortlisted in the T4 World’s Best School Prizes

KARACHI: Beaconhouse, the country’s largest network of private educational institutions, has added another feather to its cap with Beaconhouse Gulshan Middle 1 Karachi campus being shortlisted among the top 10 schools across the world for the UK-based T4 World’s Best School Prizes. This nomination is for the category of ‘Community Collaboration’ and Beaconhouse is the only school in Pakistan to receive this nomination.

T4 is a global digital platform that celebrates, recognizes, and shares the stories of schools that are leading with innovative practices aimed at transforming the lives of students and making a real difference to their communities. Beaconhouse Gulshan Middle 1 Karachi campus was shortlisted for the initiatives it has taken to foster successful community engagement programmes based on effective communication, community programmes, skills development, social inclusion, diversity, and much more. The announcement for the top 10 nominees for T4 World’s Best School Prizes came from Vikas Pota, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of T4 Education, acknowledging and appreciating the efforts the thousands of hours schools put in for their applications. The top 10 shortlisted schools for each category will be featured in World Education Week, the biggest global online celebration of schools, hosted by T4 Education in October.

Ali Ahmed Khan, Chief Operating Officer at Beaconhouse, stated, “We are truly honoured and proud of the team at Beaconhouse Gulshan Middle 1 campus in Karachi for the nomination that recognizes the hard work put in by students, staff, and administration to create key outreach programmes based on progressive and inclusive values that are necessary to help some of the most vulnerable people in the community.”

The Beaconhouse philosophy aims to enlighten its students with not only curriculum based education but also inculcate a progressive thought process that brings about a positive change. This has helped guide students and encourage them to help bring about positive outcomes through PSHE (Personal, Social, Health, & Economic) lessons. Following this principle, students of Gulshan Middle I actively worked with different parts of the community to promote eco-friendly and social development projects which resulted in their powerful initiatives being recognised at a global level through T4 World Best School Nomination.

T4 Education, based in the United Kingdom, comprises 200,000+ teachers across over 100 countries, enabling them with a voice, tools, platform, and initiatives that they deserve to improve the global learning gap created by the recent pandemic. This nomination bears testament to Beaconhouse School System’s legacy of 46 years of educational expertise and community development. The school system currently has over 315,000 students enrolled full-time across seven countries.

