PFA DG kicks off free milk-testing camps for Lahorties

Are you consuming adulteration-free milk? Easy to determine the quality of milk now

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon has inaugurated the free milk-testing camps for Lahorties in the provincial metropolis here on Wednesday.

On that occasion, DG PFA said that the purpose of the camps was providing a facility of free milk testing at the doorsteps of the citizens in the current economic situation. He said that free checking of milk will satisfy the citizens and authority that the milk being used is pure.

He urged people to pay a visit to the nearest office of PFA in the respective district or camp side in Lahore with 200ml raw milk to get it tested free of cost. He said that this facility has available in 36 districts of Punjab.

Jadoon said that PFA has set up camps at six different points of the city including Liberty Roundabout, Chairing Cross, Dehli Gate, Wapda Town, DHA Y Block and Moon Market Iqbal Town. He said that PFA has been using milk mobile testing labs (MMTLs) fully equipped with a lactoscan milk analyser machine to get the quick results of milk samples.

On daily basis, teams are screening hundreds of milk carrier vehicles loaded with thousands of litres of milk at the entry and exit points of the major cities besides checking milk shops in each city of Punjab.

He added that the ill-practice of milk adulteration has been gradually decreased due to a series of actions against the mafia on a daily basis. Following the directions of Chief Minister Punjab, the actions are continued across the province to control milk adulteration and to make Punjab an adulteration-free province, he said.

He said that PFA will take legal action against the milk supplier, milkman and milk shop owner in case of received sample results not up to the mark. He further said that the consumption of tainted milk causes fatal diseases in children and elders.

So far, the dairy safety teams of PFA have disposed of thousands of litres of milk over proven contamination of harmful chemicals, powder, urea and water in it. He said that adulterated ingredients were usually used for increasing the thickness and quantity of milk. The PFA’s slogan of providing healthy food ‘From Farm to Fork’ is not merely a saying but is the top priority of authority under the mission of the Punjab government “Safe Food, Healthy Punjab”, he added.

