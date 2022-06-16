Prime Day Returns to Singapore on July 12 & 13 with Thousands of Dream Deals on Amazon.sg

Don’t miss all the deals you’ve been dreaming of this Prime Day

.

Thousands of Deals over 48hrs: Prime members will enjoy deals across a number of popular categories including Books and Toys, Grocery, Home and Kitchen, Electronics and PC, Baby, Beauty, Health and Personal Care, and more. Discounts include:

o Buy 2 get 30% off or Buy 3 get 40% off selected Books and Toys products

o Buy 3 get an extra 10% off selected products under Grocery and Beverages

o Buy 2 get 1 free on selected Home and Kitchen products

o Buy 3 for 2 on selected Electronics and PC products

o Buy 3 get an extra 30% off on selected Baby, Beauty, and Health and Personal Care products

Curated selection of deals from small and medium-sized businesses: Shop from local and international small business sellers at Amazon.sg/smallbusinesses.

o Buy 2 get 20% off selected products from GINLEE

o Save up to 30% off Snailax, Epitex, Pristine Aroma, Manscaped, Renpho and more

Power through Prime Day with local favourite coffeestall chain Ya Kun Kaya Toast: From 12 to 13 July, get a S$5 Amazon.sg voucher with every purchase of a value set meal across Ya Kun Kaya Toast outlets in Singapore

New to Amazon.sg? Enjoy these perks:

o First order on Amazon.sg? Get S$10 off S$50 with code NEWBIE

o Get S$15 off S$50 on your first app purchase with code PRIMEDAY15

o First order on Amazon Fresh? Get S$20 off S$70 with the code FRESH20. Prime members only.

Amazon Vouchers: Discover more ways to save with Amazon Vouchers. Find discounts on everyday essentials, as well as gifts, electronics, beauty, toys, and more. Simply clip the voucher and the discount will be applied at checkout. Visit Amazon.sg/vouchers for information.

Amazon.sg Gift Cards: Available during this Prime Day, Amazon.sg Gift Cards offer an easy, simple, and convenient gifting experience, providing access to an extensive selection of products on Amazon.sg at Amazon.sg/giftcard.

Shop Deals from Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 16 June 2022 –(NASDAQ: AMZN)Amazon’s annual Prime Day event is back in Singapore, offering Prime members two days of savings across thousands of deals at Amazon.sg/primeday . Prime Day kicks off at midnight SGT on July 12 and runs through July 13, exclusively for Prime members. Members will be able to save big on must-have products from top brands such as Dyson, PlayStation, Xiaomi, SK-II, and LEGO.They will also be able to explore incredible promotions from local brands and small and medium-sized businesses, including Pristine, Snailax, GINLEE, Epitex, and more.To celebrate Prime Day, Amazon will be recreating a classic ‘carnival’ experience at the first-ever Prime Day Pit Stop event in Singapore. Members of public are invited to attend in-person and play classic games such as ‘cornhole’ to win exciting prizes, including Amazon.sg Gift Cards. Customers can find the Amazon truck at the entrance of Suntec Convention Centre along Temasek Boulevard on 9 and 10 July from 10am to 8pm, and at the main entrance of Ocean Financial Centre on 12 and 13 July from 10am to 7pm.“This year we’ve seen community and travel restrictions ease, and for many of us, things continue to look up as we adjust our way of living towards pre-pandemic normalcy,” said Henry Low, Country Manager of Amazon Singapore. “We’re very excited to celebrate Prime Day again this year to give our Prime members an incredible range of deals across a wide selection of items, while empowering local small businesses to reach new customers. We’re also looking forward to having our customers celebrate with us at our Prime Day Pit Stop event, as in-person activities start to become the norm again.”Prime Day is a celebration packed with new and unique benefits, offerings, and experiences just for Prime members. Here’s what to expect from July 12 to 13 on Amazon.sg/primeday Please note, T&Cs apply to all promotions.Prime Day provides small and medium businesses the opportunity to market their products to more than 200 million Prime members around the world. Last year’s Prime Day in Singapore delivered the two biggest days ever for small businesses on Amazon.sg, with more than 17,000 participating sellers, 7,000 of which joined Prime Day for the first time.Tamir Niv, co-founder of womenswear label GINLEE, said: “We are very excited to be launching on Amazon.sg just in time to participate in our very first Prime Day event. As a small business, we are looking forward to growing our community of supporters through Amazon’s customer base locally, and eventually globally.”Visit Amazon.sg/smallbusinesses to start shopping from small business sellers and visit Amazon.sg/primeday for the latest Prime Day news.

Every Day Made Better with Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 200 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members in Singapore enjoy access to tens of thousands of items available on Prime Now with free two-hour delivery on orders over S$60, as well as free one-day delivery on domestic Prime eligible items on Amazon.sg. Members also enjoy access to millions of products on Amazon International Store on Amazon.sg with free international delivery on eligible orders over S$60. Prime is S$2.99 per month. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at Amazon.sg/prime. In Singapore, Prime membership also includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, access to epic deals on Prime Day, and more.



About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, and Kindle are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit Amazon.sg.



