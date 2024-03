Embark on an immersive sensorial journey with Sentosa Sensoryscape

Further strengthening Sentosa as a world-class destination, Sentosa Sensoryscape is the first key milestone of the Sentosa-Brani Master Plan to be completed, linking Resorts World Sentosa in the north to Sentosa’s beaches in the south.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 March 2024 – Sentosa Island today marked the soft launch of, a ridge-to-reef landmark connecting guests from Resorts World Sentosa in the north to Sentosa’s golden beaches in the south with an immersive, multi-sensory experience. This new experiential attraction which is the first milestone of the Sentosa-Brani Master Plan, aims to expand the thoroughfare’s capacity and offer guests a unique and inspiring experience as they explore Sentosa. This marks a significant step in Sentosa’s evolution as a leading global leisure and lifestyle destination.