Qashier powers GastroBeats with cashless solutions

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 17 June 2022 –is proud to be the official point-of-sale (POS) for food and music festival,. This marks the Singapore FinTech startup’s foray into the events payment solutions space.DBS (official bank) and Visa (official payment), join Qashier as official sponsors, to bring a holistic cashless purchasing experience to attendees.“The timeliness of GastroBeats means a lot to both merchants and attendees who have been craving for a live event of this scale since the Covid19 pandemic. We’re excited to partner with GastroBeats to enable contactless ordering and payments across the entire event, ensuring a safe and streamlined experience for everyone” Christopher Choo, CEO and Co-founder of Qashier.As the official POS sponsor, Qashier powers the entire 14,200 sqm event space at Bayfront Avenue with cashless payments – around 40 F&B stalls and retail brands are equipped with QashierPay smart terminals, allowing them to accept a myriad of cashless payment methods, including credit/debit cards, and e-wallets.During GastroBeats opening weekend (3-9 Jun) alone, Qashier sawtransactions processed.“The Qashier terminal is definitely very easy to use, very user-friendly, and it’s very portable as well so it’s very easy for us to handle,” Isabel Lee, Co-founder of An Acai Affair, who are a GastroBeats vendor, and a Qashier merchant.In a blog post published by Qashier, other participating merchants, Fawn Labs, You Tiao Man, and The Art Faculty also expressed positive experiences using the cashless solutions.A standout highlight of GastroBeats is Culinary Masters which brings guests on a gastronomic journey by acclaimed celebrity chef Sarah Todd, of MasterChef Australia fame.Qashier has partnered with GastroBeats to offer QR code ordering and payments to enhance the Culinary Masters dining experience. During the same opening weekend, Qashier processedQR transactions via its online-ordering platform,– all guests needed to do is to scan the QR code on their table to view, order, and pay for their dishes, right from their mobile device.Since QashierEats’ May 2021 launch, over 300 Singapore eateries have come aboard the platform, achieving up to 40% increase in revenue.GastroBeats 2022 runs from 9 – 23 June, Mon – Fri. The event boasts a line-up of live performances, entertainment activities for the family, and F&B options from renowned local and international personalities.Held in conjunction with the iLight Singapore festival, the event is supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB). GastroBeats event organisers, The O4 Company, expect a turnout between 200K to over 500K attendees – the largest festival since the global pandemic hit the island-state’s shores.

