Southco Adds New High Cycle Life Options For ST Torque Hinges
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 May 2024 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology has released the next generation of its trusted ST Torque Hinges, with more than double the cycle life of the previous version. ST Torque Hinges are compact, rugged, and high-torque to allow users to easily position panels and lids regardless of their weight. Their size and torque values fit designs ranging from the smallest webcams and consumer electronics, to portable computer screens, LCD displays, point-of-sale terminals, medical equipment, and larger enclosure panels. The new additions to this series, the ST-7A2 and ST-10A2, provide the same versatility, strength, and ergonomic benefits as their predecessors, with the added benefit of a greatly increased cycle life.