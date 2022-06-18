4194 submit nominations for HYD municipality UCs

HYDERABAD: As many as 4,194 candidates have submitted their nomination forms in the offices of the Returning Officers to contest in the upcoming local government elections on 800 seats of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC). According to the details, there are a total of 160 Union Committees (UCs) in the 9 Town Municipal Corporations (TMCs) of the HMC.

Some 415 forms were submitted in the UC numbers 1 to 18 of TMC Nerunkot, 586 in the UC numbers 19 to 36 of TMC Mian Sarfaraz, 530 in the UC numbers 37 to 54 of TMC Paretabad, 280 in the UC numbers 55 to 70 of TMC Tandojam, 297 in the UC numbers 71 to 87 of TMC Tando Fazal, 586 in the UC numbers 88 to 106 of TMC Sachal Sarmast, 649 in the UC numbers 107 to 124 of TMC Shah Latif, 478 in the UC numbers 125 to 142 of TMC Hussainabad and 373 in the UC numbers 143 to 160 of TMC Qasimabad.

The nominations have been submitted by the candidates belonging to Pakistan People’s Party, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, Pak Sarzameen Party, Jamaat-e-Islami as well as the independent candidates. The final list of the candidates would be issued on June 27 while the elections would be held on July 24.

