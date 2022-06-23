BruHealth inspires Brunei Princess’ painting gift to EVYD Technology

Her Royal Highness Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Anak Muneerah Madhul Bolkiah binti Duli Yang Teramat Mulia Paduka Seri Pengiran Muda Mahkota Pengiran Muda Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah and Mr Chua Ming Jie, CEO of EVYD Technology, with the painting that the princess painted and gifted to the company.

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, BRUNEI – Media OutReach – 23 June 2022 – The success of BruHealth was the inspiration for a personal work of art by Her Royal Highness Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Anak Muneerah Madhul Bolkiah binti Duli Yang Teramat MuliaPaduka Seri Pengiran Muda Mahkota Pengiran Muda Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah– elder daughter of the Crown Prince of Brunei. Her Royal Highness recently gifted the painting to EVYD Technology on the occasion of the official opening of EVYD Campus in Jerudong as well as the company’s second anniversary.BruHealth is a COVID-19 pandemic management app co-developed by the Ministry of Health, Brunei and EVYD Technology, and the two parties are evolving it further to become a holistic health and wellness app for every Bruneian.At a private ceremony to gift the painting, the 11-year-old Princess revealed that she was inspired by the success of BruHealth in her painting. She took about one month to complete the painting using sponge techniques, and worked on it at night and on weekends as well after school while also preparing for her examinations.Of her painting, Her Royal Highness said: “The top is more white because this would be the beginning of the thought process for EVYD’s projects. Then the color gets stronger as the project becomes more solid and, in the end, BruHealth was born.”She added that the tricky part was figuring out what the focus of the painting was going to be, and she took a couple of days to figure it out. After doing some research, she was inspired by the lotus flower, which rises through the mud and “so beautifully shows the strength, love and purity it holds despite its challenges,” said Her Royal Highness.“With this painting, I wish for EVYD in Brunei beautiful beginnings, purity, good luck and strength,” she added.Mr Chua Ming Jie, CEO of EVYD Technology, said: “We are honored that Her Royal Highness Princess Muneerah Madhul Bolkiah has gifted us this painting for our new campus, where it will take pride of place in our lobby. We thank her for her good wishes for us, which will spur us on as we continue our partnership with Brunei to optimize its healthcare system and help propel the country to the forefront of the health technology sector globally.”

About EVYD Technology

EVYD Technology is a healthcare artificial intelligence (AI) and Big Data company with the mission to transform healthcare using data intelligence. Its solutions enable value-based healthcare that is safer, better and more accessible for global communities. It offers solutions to policymakers to enhance public health monitoring, generate insights for policymaking and implement initiatives such as value-based healthcare and population health management. It also offers solutions to the research community to enhance the efficiency and quality of their research, from which insights generated could be leveraged to benefit the broader ecosystem. The company’s flagship EVYDENCE operating platform aggregates raw data that reside in disparate information systems and convert them into computable, structured and standardised data so that they could be further processed to derive deep insights and knowledge using natural language processing, machine learning and other AI technologies. EVYD Technology is a Brunei Investment Agency investee company.



