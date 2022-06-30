Free Fire Pakistan onboard Asim Azhar and Merub Ali to feature together for the first time

KARACHI: Free Fire Pakistan have announced the onboarding of Asim Azhar and Merub Ali in their latest collaboration which will feature a new single followed by a music video co-created with Asim Azhar. This collaboration brings about the first published work of the infamous celebrity couple, with the pair featuring together for the first time ever. Free Fire is the world’s leading mobile battle royale game with over 1 Billion downloads and has been at the forefront of the Esports revolution in Pakistan.

The track is expected to be released on the special occasion of Eid-ul-Adha this year, with fans eagerly awaiting the first look of the popular couple in the music video. Free Fire Pakistan has previously made some notable collaborations with many big names from Pakistani music industry like Ali Zafar, Young Stunners, Junaid Khan, and Falak Shabir and have gone to add Asim Azhar to that list. More recently Free Fire Pakistan announced cricketing heroes Babar Azam and Shadab Khan as their brand ambassadors for the year.

Commenting on the occasion, Asim Azhar said: “It’s an honour to be collaborating with Free Fire. We’ve often heard how esports is booming globally and I’m glad to join hands with the organisation at the forefront of the esports revolution in Pakistan. Really excited to see what Free Fire Pakistan does next!”

Free Fire Pakistan has recently announced its new flagship national tournament, the Soobai Series that is set to induct new professional esports players into the Pakistan ecosystem, having placed participation restrictions on the top 9 teams from FFPL III. This initiative shall provide more opportunities to players from Free Fire’s evolving community to pursue esports as a profession.

Stay tuned to Free Fire’s social media channelsfor the latest updates.

Free Fire can be downloaded on both the Apple iOS App and Google Play store.

