GIZ Pakistan organized Certificate Award and Showcasing Programme Achievements Ceremony under Clean Power Purchasing Development Project

LAHORE, June 29, 2022: A certificate award ceremony for Master Trainers in Entrepreneurial Skills trained at the Professional Development Center of National University of Science & Technology (NUST) Islamabad under the Clean Power Purchasing Development project. The project is being implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) as part of the DeveloPPP.de Programme of German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation & Development (BMZ).

Chief Operating Officer TEVTA Punjab, Mr. Zaheer Abbas was the chief guest at the occasion who distributed the certificates to the master trainers along with Ms. Iris Cordelia Rotzoll, Head of Programme TVET Sector Support Programme GIZ, Mr. Muhammad Ishaq Bhatti, Chairperson Solar Quality Foundation (SQF), Mr. Faisal Mahmood, Regional Coordinator (Punjab) and DV Clean Power Purchasing Development Project, and Mr. Haseeb Saadat CEO Allied Solar Private Limited & local partner of Power One for One Germany. Other senior officials and heads of institutes from Punjab TEVTA were also present at the occasion.

The DV Clean Power Purchasing Development Project, Mr. Faisal Mahmood presented the programme achievements over the last three years. The project has trained 37 Master Trainers on technical skills related to design, installation, O&M of solar PV plants, 30 Assessors in CBT&A to support implementation of National Vocational Qualification in Solar PV, and 40 TVET Professionals from TEVTA Punjab and PVTC on Entrepreneurial Skills to promote entrepreneurship in the Solar PV sector. A 10-kW grid-connected pilot solar PV plant was installed with the support of project partner Power One for One at TEVTA Government Technical Training Institute, Gulberg Lahore for education purpose.

Addressing to the participants, the Head of TVET Sector Support Programme GIZ, Ms. Iris Cordelia Rotzoll, stated that all these efforts not only lead to a new beginning and small steps toward sustainable energy generation and management, but also open avenues to promote the trend of green skills in Pakistan. The master trainers, trainers and assessors trained in Solar PV technology will create a pathway for internal and external buy-in among more and more TVET trainers and managers.

Speaking at the ceremony Mr. Zaheer Abbas appreciated the role of German cooperation for promotion of clean energy in Pakistan through DeveloPPP Programme. He highlighted the fact that promotion of green skills is inevitable to fight the global climate change and save the environment while also conserving the natural resources. He expressed his resolve that master trainers trained under the project will be utilized to support implementation of solar PV training courses in Punjab and increase the quality & access to trained human resource for solar companies.

