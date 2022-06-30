PFA stops production of oil mill over violations

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday unearthed a unit producing fake edible oil during a raid in Pothohar Town on Thursday. While the authority also caught a vehicle loaded with 400 litres of hazardous oil.

PFA Director General Shoiab Khan Jadoon said that the food authority has lodged first information reports (FIRs) against both accused on account of adulteration and violations of the provincial food law.

He said that acting on a tipoff, the authority carried out a raid on Rawat Oil Mill and stopped its production till further order by imposing an emergency prohibition order (EPO).

He said that PFA imposed EPO due to using expired chemicals, unavailability of record, the presence of insects in packing material and proven contamination of substandard ingredients in oil. The authority has sent the oil samples for further laboratory testing, he added.

In another raid, PFA had placed a picket in the Waris Khan Police Station and caught a vehicle carrying oil extracted from animal fat. He said the food authority confiscated 1,900 litres of oil during the raids.

DG PFA has appealed to the public to keep an eye on adulteration in the surroundings and to inform PFA in case of witnessed any suspicious activity related to the food business. He added that PFA will continue the mission to make Punjab’s land narrow for adulteration mafia and will not spare anyone who breaches the laws.

