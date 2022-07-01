Commissioner directs concerned officers to take all steps for cleanliness prior to monsoon

rainfall of monsoons in hyderabad
Published: July 1, 2022

HYDERABAD: Commissioner Hyderabad Nadim Rehman Memon has directed all concerned officers to take all steps of cleanliness prior to rainfall of monsoons so that arrangements for disposal of rainwater could be ensured including waste on the occasion of Eidul Azha. He was chairing a meeting of concerned officers in his office at the Shabaz building here Friday.

The meeting was attended by deputy commissioner Fawad Ghaffar Soomro who also holds charge of director general HDA, Deputy director planning and development Muhammad Asim,  Administrator Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Fakhir Shakir, and officers of other concerned departments. He asked them to fix places of cattle sale points that should be banned from setting up on roads and in streets. He asked to impose section 144 if felt necessary.

Commissioner also directed to set up a complaint center for hearing complaints of citizens and to instant removal of animals offal refuse. He said phone numbers of such complaint centers should be widely advertised so that affected people could lodge complaints.

Commissioner also directed officers to review the facilities of entertainment at Rani Bagh so that people could enjoy the Eid holidays without any hurdles.

