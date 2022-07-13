Hang Seng Bank “GO!GingerOnion 5**College” Goes Live in Metaverse for DSE Students

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 23 September 2020 – Global Business Services (GBS) LTD and Vietnam Insider join hands to present the

“Inside Out” webinar series, shedding light on Vietnam’s situation during the

COVID-19 period to support foreign investors dealing with a dynamic business,

regulatory, legal and operational landscape.

The webinar will be moderated by Rahn Wood, the

founder of “Inside Out” and Partner of GBS.

Rahn is an internationally

experienced executive with over 30 years of achievements in Retail, Commercial

& Digital Banking, Cards and Payments. He has performed executive roles at

some of the most prestigious financial institutions including HSBC, Vietnam

International Bank, Techcombank, Saudi British Bank, Macquarie Bank,

MasterCard, ANZ Bank and most recently as CEO of Mai Linh, Vietnam’s largest

taxi firm.

In the initial Inside Out webinar on

01 October, there will be presentations and Q&A from speakers as follows:

Conditions in the Real Economy – Richard

Burrage, Managing Director of Cimigo Vietnam

Oliver

Schwartzhaupt, Chief Risk Officer, Vietnam Maritime

Bank (MSB)

Dmytro

Kolechko, Head of Risk Management Division, Vietnam Prosperity Bank (VP Bank)

Legal framework & process – Tran

Minh Thu (Katleen), Principal Lawyer,

Viclaw

Moderator: Rahn

Wood, Partner of GBS

The main focus of the

webinar will be on the success of Vietnam in combatting the Covid-19 pandemic,

the ongoing economic challenges, and Vietnam’s policies to recover and develop

the economy.

The webinar aims to attract

over 500 real-time viewers, who are individual investors, business owners and

representatives from several investment funds, enterprises in different

countries.

If you are a foreign

investors, expatriate or business partner, who is hungry for insights about Vietnamese

business conditions, this is where you can hear directly from leaders across

sectors!

Register at: http://insideout.vn/register