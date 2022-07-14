ANP demands investigation in murder of Bilawal Kaka at Pathan Hotel

HYDERABAD: Awami National Party (predominantly political party of Pushtoons) has condemned the murder of a Sindhi youth Bilawal Kaka at the hotel of a Pathan 3 days back at by-pass Qassimabad and demanded a transparent investigation in the matter with punishment to the culprits. Party leaders headed by Javed Khan district Hyderabad president also expressed to sharing grief with the family of slain Bilawal Kaka.

Bilawal Kaka

Addressing a news conference at the press club here, ANP leaders said after this incident few miscreants were trying to disturb peaceful atmosphere and trying to politicize the incident. They said the land of Sindh was peaceful which is land of Sofis, land of Shah Latif, of Sachal Sarmast, of Lal Shahbaz Qalander and also land of Sain G.M.Syed.

They said their stand was that Sindh belongs to Sindhis God may bless it to their children and that Pathans have come here for earning livelihood. They said apart from it 1973 constitution of Pakistan provides right to its all citizens to reside in any part of country.

They said Awami National Party believes in the philosophy of anti-terrorism also desires peace in Sindh and has always supported political interests of Sindh including its stand on Kala Bagh dam, greater Thal canal.

However, they said the mischievous game being played under this accident was not in favor of any party or nationality nor in favour of the country. They condemned a few persons trying to torch ethnic riots. They said they have held meetings with Sindhi nationalist leaders Dr. Qadir Magsi, Ayaz Latif Palijo as also leaders of PPP and made appeal to them to play their role for peace in Sindh. They added that all nationalists leaders have played their role for peaceful atmosphere, they have thanked their efforts. They also made appeal to Sindh government to provide protection to the business of Pukhtoon living in Sindh.

