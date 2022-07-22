Most kidnapped girls are not saved due to police negligence: Shehla Raza

HYDERABAD: Minister for Women Development Shehla Raza urged the parents to raise their voices against under-aged girls kidnapping so that the victim could be got saved from forced marriages.

While holding a press conference on the alleged abduction case of Umme Hania at Safe-House, Hyderabad, Shehla Raza said that she wants to give messages to parents that the Women Development Department is the voice of the helpless parents so parents should break the taboos of society and no need to be afraid of raising voice for girl kidnapping in order to bar minor girls from forced marriages.

She said that according to her parents she is just 11 years old and could not go on free will marriage as her parents alleged that it was a kidnapping case. Talking about the case of Umme Hania, she informed that Pakistan United Legal Alliance has lodged an application under section 491 in the Sindh High Court Hyderabad to recover the girl.

Shehla Raza said that police should register such FIR under Child Marriage Acts, adding that the police role in such cases had not been observed as neutral and unbiased therefore most victims could not be saved timely due to negligence of police investigation. Replying to a query on PTI’s recent election victory, she said that PTI morally lost the election as its all statement of the biased role of the Election Commission proved false.

She said that a record development work has been going on in Sindh province and 126 billion has been allocated for development schemes in the present budget, adding that PTI could never win an election in Sindh. Mrs. Anjum Iqbal Jumani, Secretary Women Development Department, advocate Altaf Khoso and Saiqa Ahsan of Pakistan Legal United Alliance and Deputy Director Women Development Department Ashiq Kalhoro, In-charge Woman Complain Center Quratulain were also present at the occasion.

