More than 12000 free sessions for underprivileged – Zong and Sehat Kahani achieve another milestone

ISLAMABAD: Zong 4G, a leading cellular and digital service provider in Pakistan, has reached a new milestone of providing free online health consultation to over 12000 underprivileged people, in collaboration with the leading telemedicine enterprise of Pakistan, SehatKahani.

Ensuring that people had access to free healthcare, especially during the pandemic, Zong enabled the customers to gain free sessions through the promo code: ZONGSEHAT. Resultantly, more than 5000 consultations for non-covid patients and over 7000 consultations for Covid patients have been provided across the length and breadth of the country. Recognizing the importance of timely and accurate information to the public, Zong also conducted several health awareness sessions through Facebook Live, reaching millions with knowledge about various health concerns including diabetes, obesity, Covid-19, Mental health etc.

As part of the partnership, Zong 4G and SehatKahani also launched an influencer campaign to reiterate their commitment to digital health inclusion. Continuing the momentum, the company is also set to celebrate the more than 12000 free health consultations, a milestone on Twitter spaces.

On the achievement of this milestone, Zong spokesperson commented, ” One of the core values we have at Zong 4G is creating a digitally and socially inclusive Pakistan. Our partnership with SehatKahani is a testament to ensure that the people in far-flung areas that are deprived of health resources, get medical attention at the ease of their home, especially during the times of crisis.”

The spokesperson added, “We congratulate SehatKahani on the fulfilment of this milestone. Having the best connectivity is imperative for delivering digital health services. And our partnership with Zong 4G leverages the best connectivity to achieve this milestone.

The outstanding achievement and continuous efforts reflect that, and also aligns with Digital Pakistan agenda.”

While Dr. Sara Saeed Khurram, CEO of SehatKahani, commented, “We congratulate Zong for an impactful collaboration of over 12000 e-health sessions.”She added, “Our aim was to ensure that each and every Pakistani has access to health services. And our partnership with Zong is a sheer reflection of that. Through sustainable and digital health services, we are creating a more inclusive Digital Pakistan.”

Underpinning Zong’s CSR philosophy, the partnership with SehatKahani which commenced in 2020 has been a beacon towards the company’s commitment to Digital Pakistan.

