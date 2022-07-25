ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important August 5 Deadline in Securities Class Action – VRCA

Limited-edition sushi serving sets only available in India, Singapore and London showcases the rich cultural heritage of Japan and India

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 15 December

2020 – Curators of Clay, a pottery atelier in Pune, India, helmed by

ceramicists Bhairavi Naik & Rohit

Kulkarni, has collaborated with Singapore-based Japanese entrepreneur and

owner of India’s largest sushi chain Sushi

and More, Hakuei Kosato (affectionately

known as Harry-san). This

collaboration resulted in a unique limited-edition collection of exquisitely handcrafted sushi serving stoneware sets.

Only one hundred

pieces of these exclusive sushi serving sets will be available for sale. Each

set is crafted under Harry-san’s creative direction. Each box is numbered,

making them collectors’ items. These exquisite boxes are also carefully made,

crafted using methods that are under the auspices of near-century old

traditional box maker Yoshida from Yamagata

Prefecture.

Each sushi

serving set tells a story of fantastic craftsmanship and amalgamation of

Harry-san’s expertise in Japanese cuisine along with Bhairavi & Rohit-san’s

signature finishes that are all

hand-crafted in the studio. Each individual item in this set of five is fired and glazed in a

combination of the ceramicists’ signature styles for this particular

collection.

Careful

craftsmanship for each plate crafted at Curators of Clay ensures that every

single piece is emblazoned in detail–making each set a journey of restrained

beauty and storytelling. For example, the chopstick holder is an ode to the

silhouette of the Sahyadri range of mountains – a range in the area of India

where both Bhairavi & Rohit-san grew up. Incidentally, this particular

range is older than the Himalayas and one of the most unique biodiversity

hotspots of the world.

The Passionate Sculptors Behind The Scenes





Bhairavi Naik

& Rohit Kulkarni, the founders of Curators of Clay, describe their work as

‘a pursuit of beauty, peace and happiness, with clay being their medium of

choice’. Since 2014, they have worked steadily to craft world class handmade

ceramics, building a loyal patronage of premier chefs & private patrons

alike.

Harry-san first

got to know Rohit-san in Kyoto through a common friend. Upon his visit to Curators of Clay, he was

immediately drawn to the passion and craftsmanship of the team, which reminded

him of the pottery ateliers back in Japan, where ceramicists toiled to bring

beauty to the table by working only with their hands and souls, leaving the

rest to the kilns as each unique item was fired.

The positive

energy, youthful spirit, and the beautiful art objects created by the duo spurred

Harry-san to ask for this unique partnership in ceramics between two countries,

Japan and India.

This marked the

beginning of what Curators of Clay always wanted to do – fuse their

contemporary Indian upbringing with their fascination for Japanese aesthetics,

employing their craft and skill to create culturally rich and functional

ceramics that would be coveted as ‘objects of desire’.

KIRIBAKO Boxes, the epitome of Japanese tradition

Box makers

Yoshida of Yamagata Prefecture Japan are a near century-old small crafts

business. Yoshida is currently helmed by third-generation current master Mr

Nagayoshi Yoshida, who creates hand-made special Kiri Boxes (known as KIRIBAKO). Used for

hundreds of years, each KIRIBAKO is

produced from the highest-grade Paulownia wood in an elaborate process that

takes days to make. In 2019, Yoshida won the coveted Undiscovered Gems

of Japan Grand Prix.

Mr Yoshida hopes

that the KIRIBAKO will be used by many overseas. He hopes that his specialty

hand-crafted boxes will add delight to the contents of the box. In this case,

the best KIRIBAKO will be housing the stoneware of the highest-grade made by

Curators of Clay in India.

In a nod to history, where important

things were hand-delivered to guarantee it arrives safely, each of these

KIRIBAKO boxes used for these sushi serving stoneware sets will be personally

hand-carried by Harry-san himself to India and beyond on the legendary Japanese

airline All Nippon Airways known for its hospitality, that Harry-san loves.

About Curators of Clay

Owned and run by

two potters, the duo, Bhairavi & Rohit, make beautiful functional ceramics

– all with their bare hands! Curators of Clay is a pursuit of happiness, peace

& beauty, with ceramics being our medium of choice.





About Hakuei Kosato

(Harry-san)





Harry-san is a parallel entrepreneur, social

psychologist, and sushi curator. LSE and Oxford educated, he launched

Virgin and Dyson in Japan as Head of Marketing, but he started out as a

qualified international tax expert. Now he wears many hats and runs

projects as diverse as Sushi and More (India’s first chain

of sushi outlets) to Me For the World (a social impact project)

in Oxford. A Guinness Book of World Records holder, awarded a Good Design

Award, but can’t drive a car. Still studying at the SBS Swiss Business

School in Zurich for a doctorate. Loves simple food, cooking with Kikkoman

soy sauce, books, and yoga. Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts. Lives in

Mumbai & Singapore, with offices in Japan and the United Kingdom, apart

from Singapore and India. Daughter Riko Fiona Kosato attends UWCSEA

Dover.

Availability

With just a

limited edition of 100 sets being crafted, these exclusive sets will be

available through the marquee’s own website alone.

750 USD / 550 GBP / 80,000 JPY / 1000

SIN$ / INR 48,500 (plus relevant taxes)

For more details please visit: http://curatorsofclayandharrysan.com

Hi-res images can be found in this link.

Follow

Curators of Clay on:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/curatorsofclay/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/curatorsofclay

Follow

Harry-san on:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ladittalimited/



