Govt to provide all possible facilities to people of Badin: Ismail Rahu

BADIN: Provincial Minister Sindh for Universities & Boards, Muhammad Ismail Rahu has visited different low-lying areas of Badin to review the situation created after the heavy downpour in Badin and monitored the dewatering activities of the city.

On this occasion, Agha Shahnawaz Khan, Deputy Commissioner Badin, Haji Taj Muhammad Mallah, Member Provincial Assembly, and others also accompanied him. Provincial Minister Sindh also issued directives to district authorities and heads of concerned departments to complete the draining out the contaminated water from the low-lying areas of Badin as soon as possible adding he also directed to authorities to provide the machinery and staff wherever it is required.

The Provincial Minister also directed Deputy Commissioner Badin to provide excavator machines at the main drains of the city for proper cleaning so that the accumulated water. He also visited the civil hospital and was directed to drain out soon rainwater from the hospital premises.

