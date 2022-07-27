Jam Khan Shoro reviews situation of rain on the spot

HYDERABAD: Sindh Minister for Irrigation Department Jam Khan Shoro on Saturday visited various areas of Hyderabad to review the situation arising after the heavy downpour rain in the city.

Provincial Minister Jam Khan Shoro visited Latifabad Uni No 2 and 11, Qasimabad, Thandi Sarak, Shahbaz Building, and other areas. Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Faud Ghaffar Soomro and officers of other relevant departments were also accompanied him during the visit.

Sindh Minister Jam Khan Shoro Shoro directed the District Administration Hyderabad and others to take immediate steps for draining out the rainwater from all parts of the city including low-lying areas so that the standing water does not cause any inconvenience to the citizens. He further directed them that they should ensure the availability of all relevant staff and machinery during heavy monsoon rains.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION