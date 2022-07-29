Most beautiful area of ​​Arkari valley should be saved from centuries-old avalanche destruction

A centuries-old avalanche above the Arkari valley is no less than an atomic bomb.

CHITRAL: Hoyer, a very beautiful area of ​​Arkari Valley in Chitral. The people of OvirLisht can neither sleep peacefully at night, nor can they sit comfortably during the day, nor can they eat comfortably. The main reason for these people’s worries is the avalanche that is always a sword hanging over their heads. Our correspondent visited the area which was the first foray of any media into the valley. These people said that when the centuries-old glacier (glacier) lying on the mountains at Mumi in the same valley burst, it caused a devastating flood in which many people died. These people say that there are centuries-old avalanches on the hill above our settlement which can cause avalanches at any time. These people say that we cannot prevent natural calamities, but we can minimize the rate of damage with better strategies.

Mir Ghazi said that we circle here many times during the day to see if this avalanche has not exploded and sometimes we also circle at night. Run away and save your life. He said that even if someone accidentally calls out the name of the flood, our sleep is prohibited and we flee to safe places.

Daniyal, who is a resident of the same area and works in Karachi, says that an urgent construction of a protective wall is necessary to protect this beautiful valley from flood damage before the gully bursts and wreaks havoc. Then the institutions come into action and build protective walls, ramparts, but at that time there is no benefit.

Zartaj Ali Khan said that this valley is heaven in this season, but there is always rain on the top of heaven. Even while eating, if someone jokingly says that there has been a flood, we leave the food and run away. Zartaj further said that beans, peas, lentils and all kinds of vegetables grow in this area, but this beautiful area is always in danger of flooding.

Muhammad Azam said that there are floods here all the time. Due to the erosion of the road and land along the river, the river is washed away. He also demanded that this area is very beautiful, but to protect it, a protective wall should be built on both sides, otherwise, any time GLOF (Glass Avalanche) may cause catastrophic floods.

Mir ShajaA’Allah thanked our team that for the first time a media team has come here and is asking about our situation and problems. He said that the people here are very hardworking and send their children out of here for education because there is only one primary school here. But inspite of all these difficulties, we bear the only problem is that we cannot save this beautiful town from the destruction of flood. He said that due to climate change, where the whole world has been affected, this beautiful town is also always threatened by its destruction. The people here are farmers, all kinds of fruits grow here and the weather is so cold that the apricots are not ripe yet, although in other areas and Chitral too, the apricots are ripe. He said that we all have the same demand that a protective wall should be built on both sides of this settlement so that we can sleep peacefully.

All these people have appealed to the provincial and federal government as well as the international organizations to save their Jannat Nazir Basti from possible flood damage where there is a danger of flood due to avalanche. A protective wall should be built on both sides of this settlement so that this area can be protected from any possible flood damage. It should be noted that OvirLisht and its suburbs have a population of 4,000 people, where there is neither a hospital nor a primary school for girls. There is a mountain range on top of which there are centuries-old icebergs i.e. glaciers which can burst at any time and cause a big flood. The local people demand that protective walls be built here to protect them from possible flood damage due to this avalanche so that these people can avoid large-scale destruction.

