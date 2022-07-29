Sindh govt taking political revenge from PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh: Imran Qureshi

HYDERABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Leader Imran Qureshi has lashed out at the Sindh government over the arrested PTI Sindh leader and leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh in Jamshoro through anti-corruption police under the false case.

Imran Qureshi said it was the worst kind of political revenge. However, he said that as the case was nothing more than an act of mere revenge and harassment as such court released him.

The PTI leader said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and provincial ministers were on revenge from Haleem Adil Sheikh only because he was not only exposing their corruption but also providing its proofs before the public. After such proof, Sindh Chief Minister and his cabinet ministers have come down on political revenge instead of the political fight.

He said due to such tactics Haleem Adil Sheikh was being harassed and arrested throughout Sindh. But, he added, we have courage enough to face any kind of political revenge.

Imran Qureshi said it has been a culture of PPP to harass their political opponents but aimed to remove them from the political way but now PTI leaders and its workers would not allow them to fulfill their ulterior wishes.

