PFA lodges FIR against spices unit, confiscates 600kg tainted chili

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has imposed a ban on the sale and purchase of the spices manufacturing unit over violations of the provincial food regulations.

The authority also lodged an FIR against the food business operator in the respective police station besides confiscating 600kg of tainted chilli. The raid was conducted under the supervision of PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik in Canal Bank Society, Lahore here on Thursday.

He said that food authority took action against the unit due to found adulteration in red chilli during on the spot test. Apart from that, FBO failed to present the medical certificates of workers and necessary records to the food safety team.

Mudassar further said that PFA also witnessed an abundance of insects, poor cleanliness arrangements and incomplete labelling on packing. He added that substandard spices were supplied to local hotels and in the market after packing in attractive packaging just to draw the attention of customers.

According to the PFA Act, the details of complete ingredients, address and labelling must be mentioned on the packaging of the product, he said and appealed citizens to inform PFA in case of witnessed the sale of expired or adulterated food in the market.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION