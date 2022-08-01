Growers demand new rates of wheat, sugarcane, cotton, other Agri crops

HYDERABAD: Sindh Abadgar Ittehad (Sindh Growers Alliance) has demanded new prices of agriculture of agricultural products. Addressing a news conference at the press club here SAI leaders central president Nawab Zubair Talpur, senior vice president Mir Zafrullah Talpur and others said the torrential rains which lashed recently have killed many lives and devastated the standing crops in many areas as such growers suffered heavy losses. They demanded Sindh government declare Sindh a calamity hit and provide relief to growers.

They said cultivators have been made target of cruelties including at hands of atom bomb of electricity as it has increased from Rs.25000/ per month to Rs.100,000/. To such extent that they do not have enough sources to purchase diesel as people were given more burden under fuel price adjustment. They said the cost price of urea and diesel were skyrocketing with DAP urea per bag was increased to Rs.15000/-,NP 8200 and urea 2700/ due to which growers production was being badly affected.

They said the government was importing wheat at Rs.4000 per maund which becomes at rs.4500 on reaching Pakistan on which the government was sustaining the loss of Rs.11 billion. Despite this government was purchasing wheat from growers at onlyRs.2200 per maund. They said cultivation of wheat per acre costs agriculturists Rs.80,000/ as such it has become very difficult for growers to cultivate wheat. They said if the government wants to avoid the crisis of wheat coming year then it must fix Rs.4000/per maund.

They also demanded to fix rate of sugarcane at Rs.500 per maund otherwise it will be difficult for growers to cultivate sugarcane. They demanded from federal government to save agriculture it must give subsidy to growers and also reduce rates of urea, seeds and also electric charges.

