Sindh varsity employees protest against handing over affiliation of colleges to Kari Mori University

HYDERABAD: Employees of Sindh University held a protest demonstration in front of the press club here against depriving Sindh University of affiliation of colleges by handing over colleges affiliation to Kari Mori university which itself was college three years back. The protest was led by Muhammad Ali Ghanghro, Rustam Chandio, Zulfiqar Rustmani, Jan Muhammad Dahani, Sohrab Burfat, and others.

They said Sindh University was 70 years old which was being downgraded and financial deficit under well-conceived conspiracy. They said few time ago SU was deprived of affiliation of 25 colleges as these were handed over to Shah Latif University. They said now once again colleges were being handed to Kari Mori University with aim to giving more deficit to Sindh University.

They demanded to withdraw such a decision otherwise severe protests would be launched throughout Sindh.

