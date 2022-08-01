Pak envoy to USA organise reception for VCs

HYDERABAD: The Pakistani ambassador to the USA has organized a reception in honor of the vice-chancellors of various Pakistani universities, including Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, while all the guests also attended the luncheon, and discussed on higher education matters in Pakistan,

Mr. Masood Khan, Pakistan’s ambassador to USA, welcomed all guests at Pakistan House, Washington DC, and expressed their views on academic matters in Pakistan and opportunities for Pakistani students to pursue higher education in other countries, including the United States. He expressed satisfaction with the positive role of the Higher Education Commission Islamabad and Provincial HECs for academic, research and appreciated the efforts and services of all the Vice Chancellors of the country.

Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University, briefed the Pakistani ambassador about agricultural Education, research, agribusiness, Agri-tourism, indigenous crop seeds, and animal breeds, various innovations in agriculture technology and export opportunities in Sindh. Dr. Akbar Zaidi, Vice Chancellor IBA Karachi, Dr. Mansoor Sarwar, Vice Chancellor University of Engineering and Technology Lahore, Dr. Aslam Chaudhry, Professor University of UTAH USA, Dr. Shahnaz Urooj, Vice Chancellor. Swabi University, Dr. Sajida Noreen, Vice Chancellor, Women University Quetta and Dr. Abdul Rehman, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Balochistan University of Information and Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences and others participated in the luncheon and reception.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION