HYD 2nd biggest city is rightly called gateway to Sindh: Adl. Commissioner

HYDERABAD: Additional Commissioner-1 Hyderabad Farakh Shahzad has said that Hyderabad being the second biggest city of the province is also a biggest division of the province as such it is rightly called Gateway to Sindh. This he said while addressing a delegation of newly trained officers at Shahbaz Hall here Tuesday. These officers had recently got training from National Training Institute Karachi. He said the Hyderabad division was also more advanced in the education and agriculture sectors. He said in this city there is an industrial zone with nearly 400 factories of cloth, cereals, automobiles and plastics etc.

Additional Commissioner-II said these factories not only meet the needs of country but are also exported abroad earning foreign exchange. He said in the Kotri industrial area of the Jamshoro district of Hyderabad division there are175 factories manufacturing various products. Apart from above, there are 60 industrial units in Nooriabad. He said similarly home-based bangle- industry as also handicrafts of Hyderabad have earned name worldwide. He also told the newly trained officers that Hyderabad has big and renowned schools, college, universities, and hospitals. He told them that apart from historical Pucca Qila and Katcha Qila there are historical places here.

Additional Commissioner also informed them about animal husbandry and livestock. He also informed the officers led by director mid-career management course Waqar Salim and also about administrative bodies and touring facilities of the Hyderabad division. He also gave answers of the questions asked by delegates. Director of staff mid-care management course Waqar Saleem presented a shield of honor to Additional Commissioner.

