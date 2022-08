Ian Chan & Jeremy Lau @MIRROR Starring in EMMAS Dream Australia Campaign

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 3 August 2022 – EMMAS Australia mattress cordially invites Ian Chan and Jeremy Lau from popular boyband MIRROR to take part in the latest “Dream Australia” campaign, escorting us on a dreamy journey in Australia’s fairyland in search for creative inspiration to boldly pursue their dreams.