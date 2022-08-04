FHA-Food & Beverage 2022 – Singapore’s biggest B2B trade show – returns physically for the first time since the pandemic with over 2,000 exhibitors with the largest international participants of over 50 international group pavilions
- Originally held biennially, the tradeshow will now become a yearly affair to meet the demand for a quality annual sourcing platform in Asia.
- This year will see Alternative Proteins Asia debuting with the largest gathering of progressive companies, entrepreneurs, start-up competition and conference from this maturing vertical in Singapore to date.
- After being a part of Food&HotelAsia (FHA) for 44 years, FHA Horeca, which caters to hotels, restaurants, and cafes, will have a spin-off on its own held from 25-28 October 2022.
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 4 August 2022 – Food and Hotel Asia (FHA) – Food & Beverage 2022, Singapore’s biggest B2B trade show, is back physically for the first time since the onset of the pandemic. It will return across four days from 5-8 September 2022 at the Singapore EXPO as an in-person event featuring over 2,000 exhibitors and 50 international group pavilions with an expected 35,000 local and international visitors spanning 60,000 square metres of exhibition space. FHA-Food & Beverage will also offer over 70 seminars conducted by over 100 speakers in 3 theatres over 4 days.