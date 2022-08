FHA-Food & Beverage 2022 – Singapore’s biggest B2B trade show – returns physically for the first time since the pandemic with over 2,000 exhibitors with the largest international participants of over 50 international group pavilions

Originally held biennially, the tradeshow will now become a yearly affair to meet the demand for a quality annual sourcing platform in Asia.

This year will see Alternative Proteins Asia debuting with the largest gathering of progressive companies, entrepreneurs, start-up competition and conference from this maturing vertical in Singapore to date.

After being a part of Food&HotelAsia (FHA) for 44 years, FHA Horeca, which caters to hotels, restaurants, and cafes, will have a spin-off on its own held from 25-28 October 2022.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 4 August 2022 –, Singapore’s biggest B2B trade show, is back physically for the first time since the onset of the pandemic. It will return across four days fromat the Singapore EXPO as an in-person eventFHA-Food & Beverage will also offer over 70 seminars conducted by over 100 speakers in 3 theatres over 4 days.