Introducing BingX Cryptopedia: Redefining the Way New Traders Understand Cryptocurrency Language





SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 17 May 2023 – BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, is proud to announce the launch of its latest product, BingX Cryptopedia , a comprehensive glossary of cryptocurrency jargon designed to help new traders understand the language of the crypto world.

Cryptocurrency trading can be daunting for new traders, especially when it comes to understanding the unique terminology used in the industry. To help ease this barrier to entry, BingX has created Cryptopedia, a centralized hub of information that covers everything from basic terms to more complex concepts.





“At BingX, we understand that navigating the world of cryptocurrency can be challenging for new traders, and we are committed to providing them with the resources they need to succeed,” said Elvisco Carrington, PR and Communications Director of BingX. “At BingX, our slogan is Trading made Easy and this is definitely in the right direction with our motto.”









The BingX Cryptopedia is an easy-to-navigate web section that is updated regularly with the latest terms, definitions, and explanations. It covers topics such as blockchain mining , wallets, tokens, and more, providing traders with the foundational knowledge they need to start understanding crypto trading.

In addition to being a valuable resource for new traders, BingX Cryptopedia is also a useful tool for experienced traders who need references and definitions of certain Crypto jargon.

