Crio Collective Launches A New Studio Space, Studioto

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 11 August 2022 – Crio Collective will soon offer a new lifestyle studio space and photoshoot studio for rent in Singapore . The new workspace, Studioto, will be positioned within their existing studio, and is expected to be available for rent in early September. It will target creatives, entrepreneurs and freelancers who need a professional environment to craft different visual concepts for photo and video projects, and initiate opportunities for collaborations between clients looking to broaden their network.Equipped with the latest state-of-the-art digital equipment and resources, this sophisticated and modern professional photoshoot studio differs from Crio’s existing hybrid space, featuring 4 different lifestyle concepts alongside specially curated furniture and props to accommodate different types of shooting. As part of Crio’s ongoing quest to offer its clients innovative services, the space itself will allow creatives to shoot eye- catching images for a wide range of projects such as fashion lookbooks, e-commerce and commercial photography, as well as social media content.With the inception of Studioto, Crio aims to provide uniquely crafted experiences that are both memorable and special for its clients, and cater more effectively to individual needs, enabling customers to produce high-quality works at affordable prices. To that end, it will be launching an annual package in August for Studioto, where clientele will be able to access the studio 24/7 and maximise usage of its facilities at a cheaper rate, while incurring no additional charges. The result is a more effortless process than ever, combining strategic consultancy with creative flair and changing how individuals and organisations craft remarkable images that appeal to consumers across all platforms.Crio Collective is a creative production company in Singapore that provides photography and videography services, as well as studio spaces where clients can create visual materials. Having worked with a diverse lineup of organisations and brands across various industries, Crio’s team of experienced videographers, filmmakers and photographers have built a reputation for helping clientele create moving pieces that speak volumes about their brands.For more information on Crio Collective or to enquire about Studioto’s annual packages, please contact +65 9469 1000 or visit https://www.crio-collective.com/ Hashtag: #CrioCollective

