SAFCO organises Independence Day; Creation of Pakistan still a dream: Suleman Abro

HYDERABAD: The founder of SAFCO Suleman G. Abaro has said that the dream under which Pakistan was formed, despite the passage of 75 years, this dream has not yet been fulfilled, the country is still going through ups and downs, we need to ensure its prosperity, our own and We have to fight more for the prosperity of our enterprises with which we are associated.

He expressed these views while addressing the Independence Celebration organized by SAFCO at HID Hall Qasimabad. Addressing the staff of SAFCO, he said that the prosperity of the collective comes from the efforts of the individual, because the collective follows its path and the efforts of one individual create collective from one individual to another and this collective is strength. You all are the strength of this organization and we all are the strength of this country.

He said that today we are determined that whenever the country will be prosperous, it will be through our hard work and our institutions and our partnership. This partnership of ours plays an important role in the development of the country, because we believe that we are all one without the difference of color, race, and caste.

The founder of SAFCO said that due to working for the development of the country and the people, when most of the people reach their destination, the changing conditions become a test for them, many problems arise which the leadership, they’re There are also tests for colleagues and their affiliated institutions on how to manage and run everything properly. Test takers do not unconsciously realize the stages of change they are going through. The stage of change is not temporary but a continuous process that begins at home and continues from childhood to old age. He said that just as a person looks at himself in the mirror while leaving home and leaves believing that he is fine, similarly we should believe in our better deeds, this belief is what Pakistan needs at this time. It is not a race or a competition, but a partnership. If there is competition, it will be healthy, but the competition which is harmful to the country should be avoided. Understand how much damage is being done to our society by their rude words.

Suleman G.Abro said that the country has many needs in terms of economy, health and education, but we have not yet achieved the goals that should have been achieved in 75 years. He said that wherever we go in the world, we are identified as Pakistanis, regardless of our colour, race, caste and religion, we are all equal. So we deserve equality from resources to leadership. He said that just as the basis of religions is truth, honesty and good intentions, similarly the basis of prayer is behavior. This country needs our better attitudes. We should treat everyone well, if we treat others well they will be treated in the same way.

He said that the message of SAFCO today is to create ease for others, not to create hardships. We are happy that SAFCO Microfinance Company is celebrating 14th August today for the first time. This institution, this company is the fruit of your hard work, it is the result of collective, individual is nothing without collective and collective is nothing without individuals, you all are the strength of Microfinance Company and we all are the strength of Pakistan. That is why we believe that this country is very important for us and for you; its development is our prosperity.

Earlier, Safco Microfinance Company Managing Director Sajjad Ali Shah said that freedom is the greatest blessing, God’s grace is upon our country, and today we are celebrating the Diamond Jubilee of Independence. He said that we are all playing our part and vowed to continue working as much as possible for the development and prosperity of this country.

Manager Operations Bashir Ahmad Abro said that this country is a great blessing for us, if we value it, we will be able to create a good future for our generations. Chief Risk and Compliance Officer Rameez Iqbal Memon said that ask the value of freedom to the one who is deprived of freedom. We are lucky to be born in this free country. Zonal Manager Habibullah Khilji said that unity and consensus is needed in the situation the country is going through at the moment. At the end of the ceremony, the 75th birthday cake of Pakistan was cut.

