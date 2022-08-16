Imran Khan to address public meeting at Hyderabad on 20th

HYDERABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has announced the party was going to hold a big public meeting at Hyderabad on 20th August which would be addressed by the PTI chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan. An announcement to this effect was made by PTI Hyderabad divisional president Haji Khanwand Bux Jahejo while addressing a news conference at the press club here Tuesday.

He was accompanied with the retired justice of Islamabad High Court Noorul Haq Qureshi and others. He said they have applied to the district administration for permission of holding a public meeting. However, if the district administration did not grant permission, the party would hold a public meeting come what may as this was their constitutional right. He said Hyderabad’s public meeting was part of a series of his contacts with people of Pakistan the announcement of which was made by Imran Khan himself at Lahore.

On this occasion, Justice (R) Noorul Haq Qureshi said their leader Imran Khan has said on many occasions that he was working to make Pakistan a free Islamic country. To achieve his agenda Imran Khan had implemented parts of his agenda during his tenure as a prime minister like the chapter Seerat of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in textbooks of children, he also set up an authority with the name of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) also, serving free food, Ehsas program, Kamyab Jawan, etc.

PTI leaders said they were thankful to Imran Khan for including Hyderabad in his schedule of programs. They added that the people of Hyderabad were happy with his schedule and were waiting anxiously for his arrival so they can see their own leader among themselves. They said seeing Imran Khan among them and addressing a public meeting here people of Hyderabad would feel happiness for real freedom. They hoped that the Hyderabad district administration would avoid putting hurdles in a public meeting of their leader Imran Khan. In case, if permission was not given or the government tried to put hurdles then people of Hyderabad would not tolerate such negative tactics and would, anyhow reach the place of public meeting.

