Impossible Marketing Bags 5 Awards in MARKies & Agency Of The Year 2022
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 19 August 2022 – Impossible Marketing is pleased to announce that it has won three awards at the MARKies 2022 – Most Effective Use of Digital (Specific Audience), Most Effective Use of Digital (Customer Acquisition) and Best Digital Strategist – and two at the Agency Of The Year (AOTY) Awards 2022 – Lead Generation Agency Of The Year, and Search Marketing Agency Of The Year. The local digital marketing agency is recognised for its efforts in delivering outstanding results for its clients and advancing the industry with innovation and creativity.