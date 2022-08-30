Berman Tabacco Announces Investigation of Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) for Potential Securities Law Violations

Boston, Massachusetts – Newsfile Corp. – 29 August 2022 – Berman Tabacco, a national law firm representing investors, is investigating potential securities law violations by Azure Power Global Limited (“Azure” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AZRE), a renewable power producer with headquarters in India.On August 29, 2022, before the market open, the Company issued a press release announcing the sudden departure of the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, after joining the Company on July 1, 2022. The Company also disclosed that it “received a whistleblower complaint in May 2022 alleging potential procedural irregularities and misconduct by certain employees at a plant belonging to one of its subsidiaries.” Azure also noted that “it discovered deviations from safety and quality norms” and that it had “identified evidence of manipulation of project data and information by certain employees.”On this news, shares were down as much as 40% in early trading on August 29, 2022.If you sustained losses from your transactions in Azure securities and would like to discuss your legal rights and/or options, please provide your information here: Shareholder Contact | Berman Tabacco Berman Tabacco typically represents individuals and entities in class actions on a contingency fee basis, meaning we advance all attorneys’ fees and expenses in the litigation. If the case is successful, the firm will ask the court to award the firm attorneys’ fees and the reimbursement of expenses from any settlement fund. If we are not successful, you will not be responsible for the reimbursement of attorneys’ fees or expenses.Berman Tabacco is a national law firm representing institutions and individuals in lawsuits, seeking to recoup losses caused by corporate and board misconduct and violations of the securities and antitrust laws. The firm has offices in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California.Berman TabaccoJay Eng, Esq.One Liberty SquareBoston, Massachusetts(800) 516-9926Email: law@bermantabacco.com

