From Tokyo to Singapore: PRESS BUTTER SAND’s First Outlet Opening at Takashimaya

Debuting in Singapore, PRESS BUTTER SAND offers unique butter sandwich cookies, perfected with the ‘Hasami-yaki’ method for exquisite texture and flavor.
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 December 2023 – Get ready for a sweet revelation as PRESS BUTTER SAND unveils its first Singapore outlet on 8 December 2023. Located at Takashimaya Department Store, Basement 2, 391 Orchard Road, this opening is an exciting addition for sweet treat enthusiasts in Singapore. Renowned for its unique approach to butter sandwich cookies, PRESS BUTTER SAND offers a delightful range that promises to redefine indulgence.