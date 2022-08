OPPO Explores New Technology Breakthroughs with Developers and Partners at OPPO Developer Conference 2022

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach – 31 August 2022 – OPPO kicked off its 2022 OPPO Developer Conference (ODC 2022) today, unveiling its Pantanal cross-platform smart system, OPPO Carlink solution for enhanced smartphone-car integration, and the OPPO Sensehealth algorithm along with an RMB 2 billion plan to support developers and creators working with OPPO.