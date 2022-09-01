Bybit Partners With Circle, Plans to Launch USDC Spot Pairs and Offer Integrations for Clients

Introducing Pet

Elevator, Pet Route, Photoshoot Station

Launching

Peaknic Combo — Picnic with Breathtaking View of Hong Kong

HONG

7 October 2020 – Following its much-acclaimed facelift last year, Hang

Lung Properties’ Peak Galleria

has brought in plenty of pet-friendly amenities long desired by pet parents and

their furry babies. This iconic landmark of Hong Kong is also introducing the Peaknic

combo, allowing pet owners to enjoy a picnic with their four-legged friends

on its new rooftop lawn by the Observation Deck on level three. With a

world-class view of the Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong Island, Peak Galleria

promises an unparalleled leisure experience for all!

Customers could enjoy picnic with their pets on the new rooftop lawn by the Observation Deck, against a backdrop of the scenic Pokfulam Reservoir and Hong Kong Island.

Please download the photos here – http://bit.ly/PG_Pet-friendly





Pet-friendly

amenities and photoshoot station for an exceptional leisure experience

At Peak

Galleria — the hottest pet-friendly shopping mall in town, not only is Fido

allowed in most of the areas, they can also use a dedicated elevator to access

the Observation Deck on level three, where they can roam freely and play. By

late October, Peak Galleria will be setting up an Insta-station for pet lovers

to snap away at — or with — their furry friends in a giant pet bowl

installation, capturing the most beautiful memories with their pampered

companions.

Customer

service is the hallmark of the Peak Galleria shopping experience. As such, Peak

Galleria has set up designated dog parking areas where Fido can rest while

their owners go shopping or dining. In addition, complimentary pet strollers

are available for loan from the Concierge for up to three hours with a deposit

of HK$500. (Note: In all mall areas, all pets must be muzzled and on leash not

exceeding 1.5 meters in length.)

Starting

today, Pawfect Barber Shop, a pet salon-themed photoshoot station, will open on

level one of Peak Galleria. A rich collection of props and backdrops will be

available at the station, where owners can play stylist for their beloved pets

for a fun-filled photo session. What’s more, a selection of items will be

available for sale at PANDORA, Gift at Races, and Build-A-Bear Workshop.

Meanwhile, patrons accompanied by their pets will be entitled to limited-time

offers at the merchants below:

Nayuki Upon purchase of any two beverages, pet owners will get one complimentary

Bonehemian Spanish Floss Bun (HKD$32). Quotas

apply; available while stocks last. Mina House Dine-in Mina House with your pet to enjoy one free dessert – Soft Roll

(Condensed Milk Flavor) by The Food Story. Quotas

apply; available while stocks last.

Weekend PetMart — where

world-famous pet labels convene

From now

on through December 31, over weekends and on public holidays, Peak Galleria

will host the PetMart at the atrium, featuring pop-up stalls by multiple chich

labels, including PRIVATE i PETS, KOLs Jerry. C @Jm9 and Kenji@ Ondogdog, PETCORE

VET and WELLNESS, PETS 101, and Dreamcatcher Holiday Market. Discover a vast

array of curated pet foods, pet supplements, handcrafted toys, and many more at

PetMart, which is deemed to bring an exceptional shopping experience to pet

owners and their furry friends!

Family Peaknic in style with

furry friends

From now

on, customers who order takeaway from participating restaurants or purchase a

designated picnic set by Mina House or JinYaJu Noodle Bar of over HK$600 will

receive a free picnic mat and a merchant cash coupon worth HK$100. Customers

can also loan an exquisite picnic basket at no costs — a picnic essential for

snapshots on the new rooftop lawn by the Observation Deck, against a backdrop

of the scenic Pokfulam Reservoir and Hong Kong Island. The signature picnic

sets at Mina House and JinYaJu Noodle Bar are available only at the Peak

Galleria. The former specializes in crispy snacks, while the latter has a wide

range of savory dishes, including the popular JinYaJu Noodle, chef-picked

appetizers and specialty beverages. Menus for two and for four are available to

meet the varied needs of avid picnic goers and paws.

About Peak Galleria

Peak Galleria, an iconic trademark in Hong Kong, is reopening

after the completion of a more than two-year-and-a-half redesign and

modernization program. The fresh new look is encapsulated by the gleaming new,

gem-like, curved exterior of the main entrance. The all-glass modernist façade

serves as a conduit for natural light into the interior of the mall, where a

richly curated merchant portfolio with personalized experiences and festive

celebrations awaits visitors. Highlights include the world’s first Monopoly-themed

experiential pavilion, Monopoly Dreams; Candylicious, the

internationally-acclaimed sweet shop from Singapore and Japanese gourmet

experience, 37 Steakhouse and Bar, among the over 60 new signature retail and

dining brands that join Peak Galleria to create a truly invigorating branded

shopping and dining experience.