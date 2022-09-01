PFA imposes EPO on marriage hall

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stopped the production of a marriage hall over violations while carrying out an inspection drive against marriage halls in Shalimar Town on Wednesday.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon.

He said the purpose of the operation was to ensure the provision of healthy and safe food for the wedding ceremonies. PFA watchdogs have thoroughly examined the food quality, hygiene issues and food safety standards in a daylong operation.

A team of PFA raided a marriage hall and stopped its production till rectification by imposing an emergency prohibition order (EPO). He said that PFA took action against the marriage hall for doing business without acquiring the food license and medical certificates from the competent authority.

DG PFA said that the purpose of the license is to bring the food business under the jurisdiction of PFA and keep check and balance on it. The provincial food regulatory body will not allow anyone to violate the Punjab Pure Food Regulations at any cost, he added

