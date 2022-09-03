Mugger attacks on PFA team, snatches milk vehicle

LAHORE: A group of armed men snatched the vehicle fully loaded with adulterated milk from the team member of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) after torturing them on Tuesday.

The team had confiscated the vehicle from the adulation mafia a few moments later before this incident. This was informed by PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon.

On being informed of the incident, he said a dairy safety team gave a signal to stop the milk carrier vehicle for screening tests at Gajjumatta entrance point, however, the driver sped away from there. While the team chased the vehicle and cordon off it near at Ring Road where assailants assaulted the team but flew away before reaching the local area police.

PFA has submitted an application for registration of a first information report against the assailants in the nearest police station. He said that all teams are entitled to appreciation who are fighting against the enemies of public health in a difficult situation.

He said that the authority would take legal action against the criminals with the help of police and put them behind bars. The PFA will make Punjab’s land narrow for adulteration mafia and will not spare anyone who breaches the laws, he said.

He added that the Punjab Government and all law enforcement agencies are providing their full support in order to eliminate the adulteration from the province.

