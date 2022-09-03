SAU Umerkot provides support to rain-affected people

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University sub-campus Umerkot continues to provide support to rain-affected people, more than 500 victims were given cooked food, flour, clean drinking water, and mosquito repellent were distributed to families in the camps. Teachers and students have been engaged in continuous service to rain victims for 17 days and they have continued to provide support to the rain victims in Umerkot and its surroundings.

On the instructions of Vice Chancellor SAU Dr. Fateh Marri, cooked food for 500 rain victims, flour for 50 families, clean drinking water, and mosquito repellent lotion were distributed to 500 victims in the camps, established in Umerkot under the supervision of Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri.

Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri told the media that flour, water, edibles, and cooked food have been provided to thousands of families during the last 17 days and the people of Sindh are requested to come forward to help the afflicted people in every possible way. He said that Sindh Agriculture University is providing services through its experts to solve the problems faced by agriculture and livestock.

Miss Zoya Laghari, Miss Saima Bhutto, Waseem Sajjad, Miss Sumbal Mastoi, Sahrish Sahto, Zulfikar Marri and others were present on this occasion, while Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri has expressed satisfaction over the ongoing activities in Umerkot.

