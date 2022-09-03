Chairperson TEVTA Mamoon Jaffar Tarrar calls on employee delegation

LAHORE: Chairperson Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Mamoon Jaffar Tarrar called on the delegation of TEVTA employees and ensure his full support in resolving several long-lasting issues.

While talking to the delegation, the Chairperson said that employees are an asset of TEVTA and he will use every forum to resolve their issues. He also directs them to work hard as no interruption in the teaching process will be bear.

“I expect that employees will give full support for the mission of promotion of technical education, as I will not compromise on the quality training of students”, he added. Mamoon Jaffar Tarrar said that modern and upgraded training helps students in getting job opportunities, and their quality education will be provided as per market demand.

He said that he is talking about personal interest in issues of employees and will do every possible for their welfare.

The delegation has shown full support for the chairperson and congratulated him on taking charge of the office.

