Alnnovation was Included in list of Eligible Stocks for Stock Connect by SZSE Enable to Diversify Investor Base

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 5 September 2022 –(“Alnnovation” or the “Company”, and together with its subsidiaries as “Group”; stock code: 2121.HK) is pleased to announce that the Company has been added to the list of eligible stocks for “Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect” under Stock Connect by Shenzhen Stock Exchange(SZSE) with effect from Monday, 5 September, 2022. At the same time, the Company was also included as a constituent stock of the “Hang Seng Composite Index”(HSCI) by Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited previously with effect on the same day from Monday, 5 September, 2022.The “Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect” is an important stock trading and investment channel connecting mainland investors with the Hong Kong capital market. Being included in the list of eligible shares for “Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect” means that mainland investors can trade shares of the Company through the Stock Connect, which helps the Company reach a broader investor base in mainland China, introduce more diversified investors and support the Company’s long-term development.For more than half a year after its listing in Hong Kong in January 2022, Alnnovation has been successfully included in important indicators such as the “Hang Seng Composite Index” and the “Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect”, which represents the recognition from the capital market on Company’s fundamentals and business performance, reflecting the investors’ confidence on the Company’s strategy and future prospects. The successful inclusion will further broaden the Company’s investor base and improve the liquidity of the shares and the recognition in the capital market.Hashtag: #Alnnovation

About Qingdao Alnnovation Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Founded in February 2018, Qingdao Alnnovation Technology Group Co., Ltd. (“Alnnovation”, stock code: 2121.HK) is a fast-growing enterprise-level AI solutions provider, the largest AI technology-driven solution provider in China’s manufacturing AI solutions segment and the third largest enterprise-level AI solutions provider in China.With the mission of “Empower Businesses with AI Technology”, Alnnovation is committed to delivering AI-related products and customized business solutions leveraging the cutting-edge AI technology, empowering enterprises and business partners to improve efficiency and value, and realize digital transformation.



Alnnovation and its four subsidiaries have been recognized as Specialized and Innovative companies , deeply drives the digital transformation business of the manufacturing and financial service industries, and explores the implementation of AI applications in various scenarios in such sectors as energy & power, iron and steel, OLED panel, construction, automobile, 3C/high-tech, banking and insurance, etc. So far, Alnnovation has shaped a national layout stretching to a number of cities across the country and established four subsidiaries in manufacturing segment, including CISAI Tech., China Railway Qizhi, AInnovation ALP and Higher to take deep roots in the intelligent manufacturing industry.



Alnnovation has been widely recognized by the market. Alnnovation has been rated as Cool Vendor in AI for Computer Vision by Gartner, a leading global research institution, and given the recognition of Machine Learning Platform with the 4th largest market share in China and Computer vision application provider with the 4th largest market share in China by IDC. It was also awarded with the MIT Technology Review 50 Smartest Companies and the FT Most Innovative Companies in China, and many other prestigious honors.



