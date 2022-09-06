Workato expands integration-led automation availability in Singapore, deepens Asia Pacific commitment

Workato launching its solutions on Amazon Web Services will empower customers to carry out mission-critical business process integrations

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 6 September 2022 Workato , a global leader in enterprise automation, today announced that Workato’s solutions are now hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Singapore, across industries of all sizes. This will enable Workato to better serve customers in Singapore and the APAC region.Workato’s expansion into Asia Pacific is driven by the growing demand for integration-led automation, an approach that allows businesses to unify and streamline systems and automation workflows. According to Workato’s Automation Index 2022 the global use of automation, the application of machine learning and AI to reduce manual and repetitive tasks, doubled year on year since 2020, with Asia Pacific and Japan seeing the greatest growth in the areas of automated finance, customer support, and marketing processes. With Workato now hosted on AWS in Singapore, its customers will now be able to deploy locally available end-to-end automation solutions securely and effectively, from a centralized cloud that is built to the highest levels of privacy and security.In addition to serving customers’ data onshoring needs, Workato is able to simultaneously deploy updates to multiple data centers across all the regions it operates in, including the US, EU, and now Asia Pacific. This minimizes service disruptions and ensures that Workato’s customers globally will get the latest software updates immediately.“We are excited to launch Workato’s solution on AWS in Singapore to support the accelerating growth and adoption of integration-led automation, and the digital transformation of organizations in APAC,” said Allan Teng, Founder and Managing Director of Workato, Asia Pacific and Japan. “Singapore’s advanced network connectivity and modern infrastructure, combined with its status as a regional financial hub, makes it the perfect gateway to the rest of APAC.”With more businesses demanding enterprise-grade data protection features, hosting on AWS Singapore ensures organizations are better positioned to meet data protection and compliance requirements at all times. Workato customers also have the option to store, process, and retain their data in Singapore, if necessary or preferred. “As Singapore has some of the highest regulatory standards for data protection and privacy laws in the world, we are now able to support customers with their data governance needs as they accelerate their adoption of digital automation,” Mr Teng added.The launch reinforces Workato’s commitment to supporting digital transformation initiated across the APAC region. It follows the recent announcement of its investment of SGD$300 million in the region by 2025, as well as its goal of creating more than 700 jobs in Singapore. Since its accreditation by the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA) in 2021, Workato has been accelerating its growth in APAC in 2022, including the expansion of its regional management team, the opening of its Indian subsidiary in March 2022, the launch of its Digital Automation Hub in Singapore and the signing of three Memorandums of Understanding with Institutes of Higher Learning in Singapore in April 2022.Stanley Chan, Head of Technology Partners, Asia Pacific, Amazon Web Services Singapore Private Limited, said, “Organizations are building and operating their cloud-based applications on AWS as it is the most secure, extensive, and reliable global cloud infrastructure. We are excited to expand our collaboration with Workato with their launch in the AWS Singapore Region, to support the growing demand from their customers in Singapore and across Asia Pacific.”Workato joined the AWS Partner Network in November 2021, a global community of partners that leverages programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings. Workato also participates in AWS Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Data Analytics (AIDA), a set of AWS Partner solutions which embed predictive analytics into mainstream analytics workspaces. AIDA partner solutions make it easy for business experts without technical backgrounds to use AI and machine learning to derive better insights from data and act.Customers and industry partners welcomed Workato’s move to host its solutions in Singapore and its extensive compliance and governance capabilities. “Placing their bet in Singapore as the regional data hub, Workato is well placed to serve the APAC region and facilitate data networking. IMDA Accreditation will continue to provide Workato with impetus to accelerate their expansion in the region,” said Mr Edwin Low, Director of Enterprise and Ecosystem Development, Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore.Hashtag: #Workato

