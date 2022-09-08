Taitung Art Museum Enhanced! The 2022 Nanhui Art Project Exhibition Launches and Is Sure to Amaze!

Published: September 8, 2022

TAITUNG COUNTY, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 8 September 2022 – The 2022 Nanhui Art Project: Art Sproutland officially makes its annual debut in August. The event is coming to all of the tribes of Taitung in Taimali, Jinfeng, Dawu and Daren. Eight works of art are making their way to the nooks and crannies sprinkled throughout the South Link Highway. Glimmering Pavillion, one of the pieces of art, created by Taiwanese artist Eric Chen, is a transformation of the old abandoned Daxi Elementary bus shelter using iridescent cellophane. The transformation is a reflection of Taitung’s bright sunshine and adolescent imagination.

