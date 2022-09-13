TrulyTainan REELS on KTM Komuter Becomes a Hot Topic of MATTA!

TrulyTainan Subway Ads for Nearly 400-Year-Old Capital Get Tongues Wagging.
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 13 September 2022 – During the travel expo in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, passengers at the KTM Bank Negara Station saw the appearance of unique promotional images advertising Tainan City, Taiwan’s old capital with close to 400 years of history. To evoke long-awaited thoughts of traveling abroad, the city promotes itself as an international city with the slogan “Want to Travel to Truly Taiwan, Truly Tainan”, accompanying viral travel videos of 10 Tainan highlights with historical significance on social media: Chikan Tower, Hsu Feng Hao, Chimei Museum, Madou Daitian Temple, Anping Tree House, Beimen Crystal Church, Sicao Green Tunnel, Dingtouer Sandbar, Jing Zhai Jiao Tile Paved Salt Fields, and Ten Drum Culture Village were selected by a professional photography team to be “Tainan’s 10 Must-See Attractions” to feature in platform ads; four consecutive weeks of exposure has created enthusiasm in the community and thus become a hot topic of conversation after this year’s expo.