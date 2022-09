45 Studio’s Sea Horizon Available Now on Steam





MORE FROM THIS SECTION

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 14 September 2022 – Sea Horizon, the Roguelike debut of Taiwan’s independent gaming company 45 Studio, is now available on Steam as an early access version. With 80% of Steam user having given positive reviews, Sea Horizon offers accessibility in six languages, including French, German, and Spanish as well as English, to cater to gamers around the world.