TrulyTainan REELS on Bangkok subway Becomes a Hot Topic of IT&CM ASIA

TrulyTainan Lockbox Ads for Nearly 400-Year-Old Capital Get Tongues Wagging
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 14 September 2022 –During IT&CM ASIA, Lockbox on BTS and MRT saw the appearance of unique promotional images advertising Tainan City, Taiwan’s old capital with close to 400 years of history. Ranking and overall evaluation based on search volume, SNS tags and actual visitor numbers to Tainan’s tourist spots published in Hong Kong, and with a creativity to evoke long-awaited thoughts of traveling abroad: “Want to Travel to Truly Taiwan, Truly Tainan” as an international city promotion theme, using the high degree of attention on Taiwan and the global craze to make and share travel videos on SNS, 10 Tainan highlights with historical significance: Chikan Tower, Hsu Feng Hao, Chimei Museum, Madou Daitian Temple, Anping Tree House, Beimen Crystal Church, Sicao Green Tunnel, Dingtouer Sandbar, Jing Zhai Jiao Tile Paved Salt Fields, and Ten Drum Culture Village were selected by a professional photography team to be “Tainan’s 10 Must-See Attractions” to feature lightbox and video ads; four consecutive weeks of exposure created enthusiasm and sharing in the community to become a hot topic of conversation after this year’s expo.